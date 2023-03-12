Venezuela take on Puerto Rico at LoanDeport Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Venezuela vs Puerto Rico online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Venezuela and Puerto Rico meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Venezuelans won against a big favorite and now they want more. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Venezuela won their first WBC 2023 game against the Dominican Republic 1-5, that game lasted 3 hours and 19 minutes and at that time was the Pool D game with the highest attendance with a total of 35,890 fans.

Puerto Rico also have a win without loss in the current tournament, they easily won against Nicaragua 9-1. After this game against Venezuela, the Puerto Ricans must play against Israel.

When will Venezuela vs Puerto Rico be played?

Venezuela and Puerto Rico play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday, March 12 at LoanDeport Park in Florida. The Puerto Ricans and Venezuelans are the only teams with victories in Pool D.

Venezuela vs Puerto Rico: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Puerto Rico in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico at the LoanDeport Park in Florida on Sunday, March 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Deportes (Español).