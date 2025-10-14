Puerto Rico vs Argentina: Lineups for international friendly at Chase Stadium today, Oct. 14

Puerto Rico and Argentina face off tonight at Chase Stadium in an international friendly between two teams in very different situations. While Argentina have already secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup, Puerto Rico are looking to begin building a project with an eye toward the 2030 edition.

Argentina enters the match already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and coming off a 1–0 win over Venezuela in its first friendly on US soil. Star captain Lionel Messi missed that game but will start against Puerto Rico.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni is also expected to use the match to hand international debuts to several players, including Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez, who is projected to start. On the bench, Facundo Cambeses, Lautaro Rivero, and Anibal Moreno are all waiting for their first senior-team appearances.

For Puerto Rico, this match carries historic significance. The Caribbean nation was eliminated in the second round of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, but tonight marks its first-ever meeting with Argentina, the reigning world champions.

Giovani Lo Celso celebrates with teammates his goal for Argentina against Venezuela. (Getty Images)

Confirmed lineup for Argentina

Lionel Messi will return to the starting XI after sitting out against Venezuela. Scaloni also confirmed that players yet to debut for the national team will get their opportunity.

Confirmed starting lineup from Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Julian Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Giovanni Simeone; Lionel Messi ans Jose Manuel Lopez.

Confirmed lineup for Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico will once again be led by interim coach Charlie Trout, as the Puerto Rican Football Federation (FPF) continues its search for a permanent manager. The matchup provides the team with a valuable chance to test itself and gain international exposure against elite competition.

Confirmed starting lineup from Puerto Rico: Steven Cutler, Nicolas Cardona, Gabriel Calderon, Ricardo Ydrach, Sebastian Paris, Sebastian Echevarrias, Isaac Angking, Wilfredo Rivera, Ricardo Rivera, Jeremy de Leon and Leandro Antonetti.

