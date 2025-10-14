Who’s the halftime show performer of Puerto Rico vs Argentina at Chase Stadium?

Argentina and Puerto Rico will square off in an intense international friendly to close out October’s FIFA window in world soccer. As the ‘Albiceleste’ and the ‘Huracan Azul’ collide at Chase Stadium, tempers are expected to flare both during the action and at halftime.

Lionel Messi is the name to watch when Argentina takes on Puerto Rico at the house of Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale. The best player in the world is back in action for his national team after missing the exhibition match against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium.

Although there will be no shortage of firepower on the pitch for Argentina, fans at Chase Stadium will also be treated to a show when the first half comes to an end. As announced, the game will feature a halftime performance made possible by an extended 20-minute break—instead of the usual 15-minute interval.

Ivy Queen to headline halftime show

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Ivy Queen will make a halftime show appearance during the meeting between Argentina and Puerto Rico. The news was confirmed by VMG Sports (the game’s promoter) CEO Javier Fernandez in dialogue with Diario Ole. The show is being held in an effort to mix sporting events with the music industry.

Ivy Queen’s musical style blends reggaeton with elements of bachata, salsa, and dancehall, often using powerful vocal delivery and sharp social commentary to address themes like female empowerment, respect, and self-worth.

By headlining halftime between Argentina vs Puerto Rico, Ivy Queen isn’t just performing—she’s taking center stage in a moment that highlights her legacy, her ongoing relevance, and her role as one of the defining voices in Latin urban music.

Halftime boost

In a game where all eyes will be on home favorite Lionel Messi, Ivy Queen is determined to make a statement with her halftime show, which may serve as Puerto Rico’s biggest beacon of hope in what promises to be an uphill battle against the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during a game

Argentina currently boasts a 17-game undefeated streak when playing in the United States of America. Messi and company haven’t lost a game on American soil since the 2016 Copa America Centenario, when the Albiceleste fell to Chile in a penalty shootout in the final.

Perhaps, listening to Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen in the intermission is just what the ‘Huracan Azul’ need to come out swinging in the final frame and snap Argentina’s red-hot form in the land of the Stars and Stripes.