Aaron Boone admits he was shocked by Alex Cora’s firing from Red Sox

Aaron Boone admitted he was “very shocked” to learn about the firing of Alex Cora and the massive coaching shakeup in Boston. Despite their long-standing rivalry in the AL East, the New York Yankees manager expressed deep respect for his former counterpart as the news sent shockwaves through the league this Sunday.

Gary Phillips reported on X that Boone expects the former Red Sox skipper to land on his feet quickly given his reputation. “I have a feeling he’ll do whatever he wants. He’s a great manager, a smart, talented person that I’m sure will have a lot of opportunities available to him,” Boone noted when asked about the dismissal.

Both managers began their current tenures in 2018, leading their respective clubs through nearly a decade of high-stakes baseball. While Boone reflected on his colleague’s talent, it remains a bitter pill for the clubhouse after reports revealed Red Sox players learned of Cora’s firing in a way that caught them off guard during the night.

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Was Cora a better manager than Boone?

The debate over who is the superior leader often centers on postseason hardware and head-to-head success. Cora holds the ultimate big card with his 2018 World Series title, a feat Boone is still chasing despite leading the Yankees to multiple 90-win seasons and a recent World Series appearance.

Statistically, Boone has maintained a higher regular-season winning percentage and more total victories, but Cora was often praised for his “chess match” tactical style. The former Boston manager also had Boone’s number in October, eliminating the Yankees in both the 2018 and 2021 postseasons during his most dominant years.

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With Cora now a free agent in the coaching market, his championship pedigree will make him a top candidate for any opening. For Boone and the Yankees, the focus remains on the 2026 campaign, even as the landscape of their greatest rivalry shifts dramatically overnight.