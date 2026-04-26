Former NY Mets GM Jim Duquette casts doubt on Alex Cora replacing Carlos Mendoza

Jim Duquette weighed in on the swirling rumors linking the New York Mets to Alex Cora, but the former GM remains skeptical about an immediate change at the top with Carlos Mendoza. While fans have called for a shakeup amid a 9-17 start, Duquette noted that the organization likely prefers internal solutions over a high-profile outside hire.

Writing on X, Duquette explained that if the Mets were to consider a new manager, they have candidates within the talent pool who already understand the organization’s depth. Even as Carlos Mendoza showed respect for Alex Cora following his Boston exit, Duquette feels the front office isn’t currently looking to make a move.

The financial hurdles also loom large, as former Mets pitcher Ron Darling highlighted during a recent broadcast that Cora’s remaining $13.54 million debt through 2027 complicates any deal. Darling suggested Cora would have to “rip up” his current lucrative payout to join New York, something neither side seems willing to do at this MLB stage.

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How does Mendoza’s debut compare to Cora’s?

The comparison between Mendoza and Cora is often drawn through their respective first seasons, which couldn’t have been more different in terms of results. Cora famously led the 2018 Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title in his rookie year, immediately cementing his status as a top-tier tactical mind.

The New York Mets congratulate manager Carlos Mendoza on his first victory. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In contrast, Mendoza’s 2024 debut saw him guide the Mets to a gritty NLCS appearance, earning praise for his clubhouse management despite lacking Cora’s early hardware. However, Mendoza’s current 2026 campaign has been marred by a 12-game losing streak, putting his 181-169 career record under intense scrutiny from the New York media.

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While Cora provides the allure of a championship pedigree, he also brings the baggage of a high price tag and a complicated exit from the American League. Mendoza remains in the final year of his deal, as the Mets notably declined to pick up his 2027 option during the recent offseason.