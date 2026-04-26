Red Sox players learned of Alex Cora’s firing the same way everyone else did

The chaotic nature of the Boston Red Sox‘s coaching purge took another strange turn as reports surfaced regarding how the roster learned of the news. While the organization made the massive decision to fire Alex Cora and five other coaches following a win, it appears the internal communication didn’t outpace the internet.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, several Red Sox players were left in the dark during the initial wave of news. Cotillo reported on X that some players found out about the details of the firings of Alex Cora and the coaches on social media, “like the rest of the world.”

The organization’s leadership acknowledged the awkward timing and the order of operations for the Sunday morning transition. “We’re gonna meet together tomorrow as a team,” Sam Kennedy told MassLive. “We wanted to meet with Alex before talking to anybody else.”

Advertisement

Developing story…