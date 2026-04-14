Aaron Boone backs Randal Grichuk following another hitless outing with the NY Yankees

The New York Yankees finally snapped a five-game skid, but the end of the losing streak hasn’t silenced the questions surrounding several struggling veterans. Among those under the microscope is Randal Grichuk, who turned in another hitless performance in pinstripes. Manager Aaron Boone was quick to defend the outfielder during his post-game media session.

“Erratic playing time,” Boone emphasized when asked about Grichuk’s early-season struggles. “What’s he got, nine at-bats, 10 at-bats? He’s swung through some pitches, but he’s also smoked a ball up the middle that they made a great play on. He hit a ball to the wall in center. He’s a professional hitter who has had almost no consistent at-bats. He’ll be fine.”

While Boone preached patience, the numbers for the veteran outfielder tell a more concerning story. Brought in to provide a veteran presence for the stretch run, Grichuk has struggled to find any rhythm as a part-time player, failing to produce the spark the Yankees expected when they added him to the mix.

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Through nine games of action, Grichuk remains hitless on the young season, though he has managed to cross the plate four times. Boone also took a moment to explain his decision to start Grichuk over a surging Paul Goldschmidt.

Randal Grichuk tracks down a long fly ball to complete the top of the second pic.twitter.com/ipBYJ26UQW — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 9, 2026

Evaluating Grichuk’s utility in the Bronx

While his bat remains cold, Boone is leaning on Grichuk’s glove to justify his spot on the active roster. Despite being 0-for-13 to start his Yankees tenure, the outfielder has provided a few bright spots defensively, even as his offensive contributions remain a work in progress.

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Grichuk recently flashed that defensive upside with a spectacular leaping catch at the warning track to rob the Tampa Bay Rays of an extra-base hit. His ability to play all three outfield positions at an above-average level remains his primary value proposition, giving Boone the flexibility to rest superstars Aaron Judge or Cody Bellinger late in games.

At this stage, Grichuk’s impact on the Yankees’ roster is largely confined to his glove and his baserunning. However, with the season only a few weeks old and the 162-game marathon just beginning, the Yankees are banking on the veteran finding his swing before his “erratic playing time” becomes a permanent seat on the bench.