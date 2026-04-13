Has it ever happened that NY Mets and NY Yankees had simultaneous five-game losing streaks?

The New York Mets have lost five games in a row. So have the New York Yankees. Hence, the Big Apple has seen better days in terms of MLB action. Has this ever happened before though?

It hasn’t happened ever before that they’ve been through bad times simultaneously. The Yankees‘ bad days are not due to pitching, because actually, their pitching has been great as they have just a 2.60 team ERA, which is the second-best in the MLB.

As for the Mets, they’ve scored 13 runs in their last six games, so that’s not cutting it. Not having outfielder Juan Soto has really taken a toll on this roster. Thankfully for them, Soto is cleared to return for the team’s next homestand. Bo Bichette also has injury concerns.

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What’s the worst Yankees losing streak ever?

The Bronx Bombers are one of the biggest MLB teams in history. Still, they haven’t been able to escape bad streaks. Their longest skid was a 13-game period back in the early days of 1913. In 1908, they had 12 games straight without a win, but they were known as the Highlanders back in the day.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees

In a more modern time, in 1982 and 2023, the Yankees lost nine games in a row. In a silver lining kind of way, the Yankees have an MLB record of not losing 10 or more games in a row for over 110 years.

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What’s the worst Mets losing streak?

Contrary to the Yankees, the Mets have a history of bad streaks. It’s just not the most fortunate team in the MLB. In 1962, they had a 17-game skid. That same season, they had a 40-120 record.

In 1963 and 1982, the Mets had 15-game losing streaks. Both the Mets and Yankees had high expectations coming into this year, so while it’s very early on, the fact is they need to bounce back quite rapidly.