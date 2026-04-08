Aaron Boone breaks down Amed Rosario’s growing impact on NY Yankees roster

The New York Yankees improved to an impressive 8-2 on Tuesday following a commanding victory in their series opener against the Oakland Athletics. In the wake of the win, manager Aaron Boone broke down Amed Rosario’s surging impact on the roster, as the veteran continues to provide elite production in a utility role.

“He’s become beloved in that room in short order. I think they all get thrilled by his successes, too,” Boone told reporters regarding Rosario, who turned in a massive multi-homer performance against the A’s.

Rosario joined the Yankees’ ranks last season via a trade with the Washington Nationals and immediately flashed high-upside potential down the stretch. After a strong finish to the 2025 campaign, the Yankees’ front office doubled down on the Dominican infielder for the current season.

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Rosario’s stats in the current season with the Yankees

Despite appearing in just four games for the Bronx Bombers thus far, and with Boone weighed in on McMahon’s slow start, Rosario has put up the kind of numbers that have quickly endeared him to the local faithful. Beyond his two-homer night against Oakland, he is currently posting a blistering .300/.273/.900 slash line for the young season.

To date, he has tallied two runs, three hits, and five RBIs against just two strikeouts. It is an encouraging start for a player looking to carve out a permanent role as the Yankees look to end a 17-year championship drought and return to the World Series.

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Boone’s plan with Rosario

The Yankees’ skipper was also asked about Rosario’s projected role against right-handed pitching moving forward. Boone noted that while Rosario is swinging a hot bat, he won’t necessarily be a locked-in starter against every righty the Bronx Bombers face in the coming weeks.

“Not necessarily. There’s certain matchups that I like him in. We’ve got a number of lefties coming up. Competition’s always a good thing,” Boone commented to the media following the victory over Oakland.