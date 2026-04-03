NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton’s hot start earns Aaron Boone’s respect

Giancarlo Stanton is off to a dominant start with the New York Yankees, and manager Aaron Boone is taking notice of the veteran slugger’s immediate impact. Through his first five games, Stanton is hitting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats, including a double and a home run, quickly establishing himself as a central force in the lineup.

“He’s just kinda been on everything,” Boone said ahead of Opening Day in the Bronx. “Recognizing pitches well… getting himself into a really good position to hit at-bat after at-bat.” Boone emphasized Stanton’s discipline and preparation as key factors behind the surge, while he flagged new issue for Carlos Rodon before rehab start.

The production is not entirely new. After returning from elbow issues last season, Stanton posted 24 home runs, 66 RBIs, and a 158 wRC+ over 77 games, reinforcing his value when healthy. Now, his early 2026 numbers are amplifying expectations once again.

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Stanton’s early dominance fuels Yankees offense

Stanton’s current stretch may not be sustainable over a full season, but the impact is undeniable. His ability to stay on pitches and execute a clear plan at the plate has translated into consistent hard contact and run production.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates his RBI double. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Boone pointed to Stanton’s preparation and mindset as the foundation of his success, noting that his approach goes beyond physical tools. The slugger’s ability to analyze pitchers and remain disciplined has allowed him to maximize each at-bat early in the season.

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Boone highlights leadership and long-term value

Beyond the numbers, Boone made it clear that Stanton’s importance extends to the clubhouse. “I have so much respect for him… he’s just such a stud in our room,” the manager said, praising his professionalism and resilience.

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Even at 36, Stanton continues to evolve. Boone described him as “very cerebral and very analytical,” highlighting how his preparation and mental toughness keep him performing at a high level. For the Yankees, this version of Stanton is not just producing, he’s setting the tone.