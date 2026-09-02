Aaron Boone insists Trent Grisham remains NY Yankees’ ‘best option’ in center field

As the New York Yankees fine-tune their lineup down the stretch, manager Aaron Boone made his stance clear on Trent Grisham’s role in center field.

One of the players fighting to preserve his role in the New York Yankees’ regular lineup for the stretch run of the MLB season is Trent Grisham. His play in center field has been outstanding, according to manager Aaron Boone, who recently reiterated that Grisham remains the team’s best option at the position.

“I think he is the best option moving forward,” Boone said during an appearance on Talkin’ Yanks. “A lot of times, I think there’s been a handful of plays this year that really dinged him, but you guys watch every game, too. I think he’s pretty good and very reliable out there.“

Boone emphasized that Grisham still has plenty to offer as the Yankees face critical games ahead. “I have a lot of confidence with Grish out there,” Boone noted. “There are four, five, or six plays where you don’t convert or you don’t get a great jump, and those add up for an outfielder.”

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As Boone maps out Max Fried’s return for Friday’s start against the Padres, he is also anticipating key roster reinforcements down the stretch—most notably Aaron Judge, who is entering the final stage of his rehab program after suffering an early-season injury.

Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees is tagged out.

Trent Grisham’s production and value

Capitalizing on Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field as a left-handed hitter, Grisham has provided valuable power out of the bottom of the order, launching 18 home runs and driving in 58 RBI across more than 400 at-bats. His keen plate discipline and ability to draw walks have helped maintain a steady on-base percentage despite fluctuations in his overall hitting metrics.

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Still, Grisham’s campaign has been defined by extreme hot and cold stretches at the plate. While he has delivered multi-homer games and impressive exit velocities during peak runs, persistent contact issues have kept his batting average hovering near .209.

Alternative center field options for New York

While Cody Bellinger stands out as a primary alternative in center, Judge’s absence has forced Bellinger into left field in recent games while Grisham mans center. Jazz Chisholm Jr. also possesses the versatility to play the outfield, though he has settled comfortably at second base.

With key pieces returning and the core roster nearing full strength for the final stretch, Boone hopes contributions like Grisham’s can help power the Yankees toward their ultimate goal: a World Series title.

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