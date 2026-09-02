NY Yankees detail pitching plan for Max Fried, Will Warren ahead of Padres series

With Max Fried trying hard to come back to the roster, the New York Yankees have a plan for him, involving Will Warren, ahead of the San Diego Padres series.

As the MLB season enters its home stretch, the New York Yankees are gearing up for a postseason push that will depend heavily on their core stars. While Aaron Judge remains optimistic about bypassing a minor league rehab assignment, manager Aaron Boone appears to have other plans. Meanwhile, the club is turning its focus to Max Fried‘s impending return, with Will Warren set to play a key role ahead of this weekend’s series against the San Diego Padres.

Boone revealed that Warren will serve as a piggyback reliever for Fried, who is slated to return at some point during the series starting Friday. If Fried stays healthy upon his activation, it could provide a massive boost for the Yanks down the stretch.

Fried first landed on the injured list in mid-May after exiting a start against the Baltimore Orioles. Diagnostic testing revealed a bone bruise in his pitching elbow, keeping him sidelined for over two months before his return on July 22.

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Even as the Yankees monitor a potential injury to prospect George Lombard Jr., they remain focused on getting their roster to full strength to lock down a high postseason seed and finish the regular season strong.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees.

What’s next for Warren with the Yankees?

Beyond piggybacking Fried’s return start against the Padres, Boone outlined what could be next for Warren. The right-hander could slide back into the starting rotation afterward, though team management is still finalizing plans around a few upcoming off-days.

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Warren’s performance in the coming days could solidify his role for the remainder of the season, as the Yankees set their sights on a World Series run to bring a championship title back to New York.

Impact of Fried’s return on the rotation

When healthy, Fried has been a dominant frontline anchor for the Yankees’ rotation. Across 15 starts, he has compiled a 4–4 record with a 2.81 ERA across 86.1 innings, featuring elite strikeout and ground-ball metrics. His return provides a critical boost to the starting staff as the Yankees fine-tune their pitching roster for October baseball.