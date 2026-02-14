NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends strong message on Gerrit Cole’s return after encouraging bullpen session

The New York Yankees received encouraging news from the mound this week as Gerrit Cole continued progressing through his rehabilitation. The ace right-hander delivered a sharp bullpen session Friday at George M. Steinbrenner Field, showcasing both a refined windup and, more importantly, a healthy elbow.

Cole, who is nearing the end of a long recovery from Tommy John surgery performed last March, threw approximately 30 pitches in what marked another key checkpoint in his return timeline. The session drew close attention from manager Aaron Boone and catcher Austin Wells, both of whom came away impressed.

Boone did not hesitate to express optimism about his ace’s immediate outlook. “He looked like Gerrit Cole,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “Just really efficient, really great command. When I think of Gerrit and his greatness, a lot of it ties to his delivery. Everything looks like it’s coming out free and easy.”

Yankees staying patient with return timeline

Despite the positive signs, the Yankees are not accelerating Cole’s timetable. Standard Tommy John recoveries typically span 14 to 18 months, and the club continues targeting a return in late May or early June.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees throws a pitch. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Boone suggested Cole could log a few innings in Grapefruit League games this spring, though the priority remains ensuring a smooth buildup. “We’re excited about how well he’s doing,” Boone said. “I’m not going to put anything past Gerrit Cole. He’s so good at his craft, and the success rate on these surgeries is usually pretty good.”

Cole’s last competitive appearance came in the deciding game of the 2024 World Series. Now, after logging more than 2,000 innings on his right elbow over his career, he appears poised for another chapter — one the Yankees hope begins with their frontline starter returning at full strength.

