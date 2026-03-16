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Aaron Judge says World Baseball Classic crowds top the World Series

Aaron Judge has experienced intense games in the World Baseball Classic, with crowds that made him admit they are even better than what he experienced during the World Series. For him, there is simply no comparison.

By Richard Tovar

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Aaron Judge of United States gestures before the game vs Dominican Republic.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesAaron Judge of United States gestures before the game vs Dominican Republic.

Aaron Judge is playing in his first World Baseball Classic, and so far he has been impressed by the crowds. For him, they have been much louder than what he experienced while playing in the World Series with the New York Yankees a few years ago. The size and intensity of the crowds is one of the biggest differences for the Team USA captain.

“The World Series I was in versus the crowd here and the one we had against Mexico, it’s bigger and better than the World Series. The passion that these fans have representing their country, representing their favorite players, there’s nothing like it,” Judge said after the win against the Dominican Republic.

Judge has seen completely packed stadiums while playing for the national team. The game against Mexico drew 41,628 fans, setting the attendance record for a pool stage game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic played in the United States. Japan, however, played a pool game that drew 42,340 fans in Tokyo.

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Bryce Harper does not agree with Judge

Bryce Harper, who has also heard the roar of the crowds during the 2026 World Baseball Classic in two different stadiums, said clearly that what he experienced before the semifinal against the Dominican Republic does not compare to what he has seen with his MLB team.

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“I don’t think anywhere has ever been as loud as Philly,” Harper said, even though he has played in front of larger crowds during the World Series. Before facing the Dominicans, he also said it was “the best of the best playing against each other,” a comment that also showed respect for Juan Soto, his former teammate with the Washington Nationals.

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The semifinal crowd between the Dominican Republic and the United States reached a total attendance of 36,337 fans, with LoanDepot Park nearly full. The stadium has a capacity of 36,742, and that turnout was enough to set a historic attendance mark at the venue for a World Baseball Classic game.

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Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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