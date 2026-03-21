Randy Arozarena says he apologized to Cal Raleigh after WBC incident

Randy Arozarena had a situation with Cal Raleigh during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The Team USA catcher did not shake hands with his Seattle Mariners teammate, which sparked all kinds of reactions in the media. Now, things have been cleared up, and both players are focused on winning something big together this season.

“I understand that with Opening Day a few days away, I don’t want it to be a distraction. Cal and I have talked and I apologized for what I said after the game. Nothing in the WBC takes away from the fact that we are brothers and teammates. He’s family, and we are both focused on helping the Mariners win the World Series,” Arozarena said in a statement.

Arozarena and Raleigh have known each other since 2024, when the Cuban outfielder joined the Mariners roster. Last MLB season, he posted a .238 batting average with 146 hits and RBIs. He ranked third on the team in home runs with 27, while Raleigh led the roster in that category with 60.

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What happened between Raleigh and Arozarena?

For those who may not remember, on March 9 Team USA faced Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Arozarena stepped up to bat and tried to shake Raleigh’s hand before the at-bat. The two looked at each other, but there was no handshake. The moment sparked widespread reaction, especially among Mexican media.

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A day later, on March 10, Arozarena made some inappropriate comments about his teammate. Still, that same day Raleigh said there were no real issues between them and shared a message similar to what Arozarena expressed on March 21.

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“Cal Raleigh issued a statement claiming he reached out to Randy Arozarena via text today. He took only one question, but wouldn’t say what ‘responsibility’ to Team USA prompted him to leave his Mariners teammate hanging. He claims he ‘loves’ Randy and that they are ‘family’,” wrote José de Jesús Ortiz on X on March 10 (@ortizkicks).