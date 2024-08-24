Aaron Judge’s next big move: Is his Yankees home run streak unstoppable?

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is writing his own chapter in baseball history. With every home run he hits, he gets closer to cementing his place among the legends of the sport. His current production rate puts him on track to achieve something remarkable.

With 49 homers so far this season, Judge is projected to finish with more than 61 home runs. If achieved, this number would place him in a very select group of players who have reached that figure in a single season.

The comparison with figures such as Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Barry Bonds is inevitable. However, Judge is forging his own path and proving he is a unique talent in his generation. His combination of power, plate discipline, and ability to hit the ball hard anywhere on the field makes him a singular spectacle for fans.

What record can Aaron Judge reach with the Yankees?

Aaron Judge is on pace to surpass his record of 62 home runs in a single season, a feat only a few have accomplished in MLB history. His numbers are impressive: in 100 games since April, Judge is batting .378 with a .505 on-base percentage, 45 home runs, 24 doubles, 106 RBIs, and 84 walks.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a 2-run home run in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone referred to Judge’s remarkable offensive performance: “The amazing part about what Aaron’s doing is I don’t even necessarily feel like he’s on fire right now.”

Beyond his numbers, Judge has made a significant impact on the American League. His rivalry with other great hitters has elevated the level of play and generated greater media attention. Opposing pitchers know they need to be very careful when facing him, which has benefited his teammates. In short, nothing is impossible for Aaron Judge, and the home run record he holds could be surpassed by himself.