MLB News: Yankees share thoughts on Aaron Judge’s historic home run pursuit

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge threatens to become one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a home run to right field in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
© Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a home run to right field in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians.

By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees star player Aaron Judge continues his impressive home run streak and is on track to become the first player in franchise history to reach 60 home runs in multiple seasons.

Judge’s offensive line is simply amazing: .334 average, 48 home runs, 118 RBI, and a 1.191 OPS. Thanks to his production, the Yankees remain in contention for the division and the World Series.

The Yankees captain has been instrumental in the team’s success, leading in several offensive categories. His power and consistency make him one of the best hitters in the league.

Will Judge be able to repeat the feat of 2022?

Judge set a new American League record in 2022 by hitting 62 home runs in a season. Although the task of repeating this achievement is difficult, Judge has shown that he can do it.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 10, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“If it comes with a ring and a lot of fun in the playoffs, then definitely that’d be cool,” Judge said. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can each day to put ourselves in good position to win a ballgame, especially these games against Cleveland, who we’ll see down the road.”

Judge’s impact on the Yankees

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has expressed confidence in Judge, saying that “we’re in the on-pace portion of the season.” However, Boone has also acknowledged that the season is long and that anything can happen. “I think he just wants to be great every day and help us win, so nothing would surprise me,” Boone added.

“It’s so impressive because when you look around the league and you see guys with high batting averages, there’s a fair amount of bunt hits and infield hits,” said right-hander Gerrit Cole.

Aaron Judge has been a key player in the Yankees’ success in recent years. His offensive prowess has led the team to the postseason and given hope of winning the World Series.

