MLB

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provides insights on Aaron Judge's teammate's return

The New York Yankees are hopeful that Aaron Judge's teammate will soon return to action with the team.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees plays catch before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees plays catch before a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

By Alexander Rosquez

The New York Yankees are getting closer and closer to having Aaron Judge‘s teammate back in action, who is recovering satisfactorily from a left ulnar collateral ligament injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. suffered the injury earlier this month during a game against the Chicago White Sox after a bad slide at the plate. The MRI revealed a strain in the ligament, thus avoiding surgery that would have considerably prolonged his absence. Since then, the player has been working on his recovery, performing speed and batting drills.

Chisholm Jr.’s absence has been a blow to the Yankees, who have had to look for alternatives at third base. Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu have been tasked with covering this position in his absence, but neither has managed to replicate the offensive impact of the young player.

What did manager Aaron Boone say about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s return?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the return of the team’s young star: “He’s been progressing very well, and he’s very close to being back in the lineup,” Boone said at a recent press conference. “We hope to have him back with us very soon.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr #13 of the New York Yankees smiles to a fan during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Jazz Chisholm Jr #13 of the New York Yankees smiles to a fan during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

An immediate impact on the Yankees’ offense


Since he arrived in New York, Chisholm Jr. has become a key player in the Yankees’ offense. With a .316 batting average and seven home runs in 14 games, the Bahamian has shown his talent and ability to produce runs.

His return will be a big boost for a team looking to consolidate at the top of the AL East. Yankees fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their young star and are convinced that Chisholm Jr. will be a determining factor in the final stretch of the season.

Alexander Rosquez

