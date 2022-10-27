Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to pull one of the biggest upsets in the last few years when they face the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. In this article you'll find more about the pitcher such as his age, contract, brother, wife and net worth.

For the first time since 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series. Still, they are the clear underdog against the Houston Astros. During the Phillies amazing postseason run as a Wild Card team in the National League, the pitching rotation has been crucial to knock out the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.

One of those pitching aces has been Aaron Nola. In fact, considering his extraordinary work, manager Rob Thomson gave him the ball to start Game 1 of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. During the last weeks of the regular season, and of course in the playoffs, Nola made a tremendous 1-2 pair with Zack Wheeler.

In a best-of-seven series, this Nola-Wheeler tandem might be what the Phillies need to clinch the MLB championship. In this article, you will find out more about Aaron Nola such as his age, contract, brother, wife and net worth.

How old is Aaron Nola?

Aaron Nola is 29 years old. He was born on June 4, 1993 in Baton Rouge, Lousiana. In those early years, his father coached him on a Little League team. In college, Nola had an extraordinary career with the LSU Tigers and instantly became a MLB prospect.

Aaron Nola contract: What is his salary?

On 2018, Aaron Nola signed a 4 year/$45 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. All that money was guaranteed and he received a $2 million signing bonus. Considering the contract expires after this season, the Phillies have a $16 million option on Aaron Nola for 2023 or the chance to get him a new deal.

Who is Aaron Nola's brother?

Austin Nola is the brother of Aaron Nola and, in an amazing story, they faced each other in the 2022 National League Championship Series. The 32-year older brother is the San Diego Padres catcher. Aaron and Austin Nola were the sixth pair of brothers to play against each other in MLB postseason history.

Is Aaron Nola married? Who is his wife?

Aaron Nola is still not married, but, according to many reports, he could be close to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Hunter Jayde Harrington. They've been dating for almost three years and the ceremony would take place on December.

How much is Aaron Nola net worth?

At the moment, Aaron Nola has a net worth of $10 million. Of course, that looming contract extension with the Phillies, or any other MLB team, will impact this number in the next years.