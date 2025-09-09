Phillies’ Aaron Nola stuns Juan Soto with rare pitch, delivers clear message in shutout win vs. Mets

As the tension of September baseball grows heavier, the Philadelphia Phillies found a spark from one of their most scrutinized arms. Aaron Nola, who has struggled to regain his rhythm since returning from injury, delivered one of his strongest outings of the season in front of a packed Citizens Bank Park.

The stakes were clear: with the New York Mets still chasing ground in the NL East, every inning carried postseason weight. And yet, Nola set the tone with six scoreless frames, including a daring sequence against the heart of the Mets’ order that silenced even the loudest doubts.

In a game where offense was scarce, it wasn’t just the scoreboard that mattered — it was how Nola handled Juan Soto, a hitter who has tormented him throughout his career. What unfolded in that sixth inning was a reminder of the chess match baseball becomes in its most fragile moments.

Did Aaron Nola finally deliver the outing Phillies needed?

For the first time since May 3, Nola completed a scoreless start, scattering just three hits over six innings. His defining moment came against Soto, who entered the night with a .983 OPS against him. On a 1-2 count, Nola unveiled his lone cutter of the evening, catching Soto off guard. “Just something he hadn’t seen before,” Nola said postgame, according to MLB.com. “To get those guys out, especially to get Soto, was big.”

Aaron Nola delivers a rare cutter to strike out Juan Soto during a key sixth-inning showdown. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Why was the cutter such a bold call?

Nola’s catcher, J.T. Realmuto, revealed the thinking behind the decision, acknowledging both the risk and the reward. “He’s that type of hitter where sometimes you have to think outside the box a little bit,” Realmuto explained. “When I called it, I took kind of a deep breath… but Aaron threw a great pitch there.”

Can Nola be trusted in October?

While Nola entered the night with a 6.78 ERA, his command and poise against Soto, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo suggested signs of revival. Philadelphia’s bullpen followed suit, with David Robertson, Matt Strahm, and Jhoan Duran combining to close out the franchise’s first 1-0 home win over the Mets since 2009.

“I haven’t had a game like this in quite some time,” Nola admitted. “But I was able to put the team in a position to win, and the bullpen did their job.”

