When can the Phillies expect Trea Turner and Alec Bohm back in the lineup?

The Philadelphia Phillies have officially sent Trea Turner to the injured list due to a hamstring injury that has worried all the fans who know he suffered something similar in the past, which kept him away from the team for a while. However, the most recent report indicates that both he and Alec Bohm will return to help in the postseason.

“Rob Thomson says Trea Turner has Grade 1 hamstring strain. Rob says it’s better than they thought. The Phils hope Trea is back for the playoffs,” John Clark of NBCS reported. He also added that Alec Bohm is expected to return in 10 days after his placement on the IL due to shoulder soreness.

Of course, bad news always comes with good news. At the very least, they will be back to help the team. But there was also some bad news regarding Brandon Marsh, who has been sick with the flu, although it is not expected to be too serious for the Phillies’ outfield.

Looks like a safe road to the postseason

Until now the Phillies continue to be dominant in the division, and it is very probable that they can win it now with record of 84-60 they are getting closer to eliminating the Mets from the race, but they need all their good players available.

Staying healthy will be critical as they push toward another deep postseason run. With Turner anchoring the lineup and providing steady production, the team can’t afford setbacks from their key contributors. Every bat and glove will matter when October pressure mounts.

Beyond Turner and Bohm, the Phillies need players like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber at full strength to give them the extra spark. A complete roster gives Rob Thomson the flexibility to adjust in tight games and keep the offense rolling. Depth and health could be the difference between another heartbreak and a championship.