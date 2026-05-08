Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on PUP list: Browns LB depth chart for 2026 NFL season updated

After being placed on the PUP list for a second-year straight, the Cleveland Browns will have to use other linebackers to play instead of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was one of the best linebackers on the Cleveland Browns roster back in 2024, before he sustained a neck injury. Two years have passed and he will not play in the 2026 NFL season after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

This means that, for a second-straight season, the Browns will have to look at other names to play linebacker. Koramoah was a high-volume tackler, and an above average player in coverage for his position.

However, the Browns didn’t miss him last season, and it seems like they won’t miss him in 2026. The Browns had the Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger play in JOK’s position and he was a star from the get-go.

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Who are the other linebackers on the Browns?

The Browns brought Quincy Williams to the roster. He is a tackling machine. They could also use rookie Justin Jefferson, Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Nathaniel Watson, Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Cleveland Browns New LB Quincy Williams!!!🚨🚨🚨



– Extreme speed

– Elite violence

– Elite instinct

– Great blitzer

– Great tackler in the box and in space

– Great in coverage

– Super athletic @quincywilliams_ pic.twitter.com/SebzI0Olbn — Linebackers University™ (@Linebackers_U) March 16, 2026

While Owusu-Koramoah could perfectly be among the top of this depth chart, the fact is the Browns have managed to play without him and not lose any level. This allows JOK to focus on his recovery, given that he suffered a career-threatening injury.

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The latest on Owusu-Koramoah’s injury

Owusu-Koramoah’s last game was in October, 2024. He spent a night in the hospital after suffering a hit from running back Derrick Henry that caused his neck to compress. While he never lost mobility in any of his limbs, there is still a concern on the damage that his spinal area might have suffered.

Back in February, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he was not “overly optimistic” in JOK’s status for this season. Now that he was placed on the PUP list, it’s safe to say Berry was right. Owusu-Koramoah is studying to get a Masters degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.