Albert Pujols is the only player still playing baseball in the MLB as a member of the 3,000 hit club, but soon another baseball player will join the club as an active player in the league. Check here who is the other guy.

One of the few exclusive clubs in the MLB is the 3,000 hit club with members since 1897 and with an established record of 4,256 hits that no one has yet been able to break. The 20th century was the time when most of the members joined the club, and in the 21st century, after almost 22 years only nine members could join.

For now only Pujols is the only 3,000 hit club member active playing in MLB for the St. Louis Cardinals as a designated hitter. But the 42-year-old Pujols is close to the end of his career, although it is likely that he will play another season or two before retiring.

In the 21st century, very few players were able to go over 3,100 hits, only three players managed to score a little more than the mark, Jeter with 3,465, Alex Rodriguez with 3,115, and Cal Ripken Jr with 3,184 hits.

Who is the upcoming 3,000 hit club member?

Miguel Cabrera is close to joining the exclusive club as he needs only 4 hits to reach 3,000 hits. Most of Cabrera's hits have been as the Tigers although he played five years with the Florida Marlins from 2003 to 2007, but from 2008 onwards Cabrera is part of the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera also has another record, the 500 home runs club, so far he has 502 home runs in addition to almost two thousand runs. Cabrera was also named an 11x All-Star and was a one-time World Series Champion with the Marlins in 2003.

How many mlb players have 3,000 hits?

32 players are members of the 3,000 hit club, most of them joined the club in the 20th century, and Pete Rose set the record for hits with a total of 4,256 that so far no one has been able to break, only Ty Cobb was able to come close to that number with a total of 4,189 hits.