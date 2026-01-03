MLB Rumors: Pirates eye Red Sox All-Star as Alex Bregman future remains unclear

The Pittsburgh Pirates could emerge as an unexpected landing spot for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. While adding another outfielder isn’t necessarily a top priority for Pittsburgh, Duran’s profile as a former All-Star and versatile outfielder has sparked trade speculation.

With much of baseball’s attention on high-profile names like Alex Bregman, whose own offseason future remains uncertain, Duran represents an alternative target for clubs like the Pirates who are looking to add impact pieces without overhauling their rosters.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report suggested that the Pirates’ current roster aligns well with what Duran offers. “As things stand, though, the Pirates might be an even better landing spot for Duran,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He aldo added, “Acquiring Duran would give the Pirates a pretty respectable outfield—particularly when facing right-handed pitching—along with Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. Duran also isn’t particularly expensive right now with three remaining arbitration seasons.”

Jarren Duran #16 of the Red Sox looks on during the game against the Yankees. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Duran’s addition would provide depth and versatility, especially in matchups against right-handed pitching, but the cost could be significant. Kelly cautioned that Boston “certainly shouldn’t give Duran away,” meaning Pittsburgh would need to carefully weigh the potential return against their remaining payroll flexibility.

Advertisement

Outfield priority remains focused elsewhere

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face serious Cody Bellinger threat from emerging NL West contender

Despite Duran’s appeal, the Pirates’ primary offseason focus reportedly remains on securing Kazuma Okamoto. Adding Duran could be beneficial, but the move might only address short‑term needs — especially with the uncertainty surrounding Alex Bregman’s future still shaping the team’s long‑term plans.

Advertisement