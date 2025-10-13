Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch issues bold statement to MLB following contract extension announcement

The Detroit Tigers made significant strides this regular season, capturing attention across the league. Although their postseason run was cut short, the front office has shown confidence in the team’s direction by extending the contract of manager AJ Hinch, who took the opportunity to discuss the challenges and expectations facing the team in the upcoming season.

In a candid address, Hinch issued a strong message about the team’s focus and objectives moving forward. “I have great appreciation for everything we accomplished, but we want more, and we know we can do more and achieve higher goals,” Hinch articulated to the media.

Hinch continued: “It’s a significant achievement for us to redefine our aspirations. We recognize that this city, this fan base, this organization, these players, and these coaches have greater potential, and we are committed to working tirelessly to realize it.”

After their promising regular season, the Tigers ignited hopes among fans with the prospect of an extended postseason journey. Although they ultimately fell short, this setback serves as a foundation for future success, presenting an opportunity to regroup and come back stronger next season.

Hinch affirms commitment to Tigers organization

There are certain figures who, upon hearing their name, fans instantly recognize the profound connection they share with the franchise they represent. In the case of Hinch, he has become a vital part of the Tigers, a team that has made significant waves by competing in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Following the announcement of Hinch’s continuation as the Tigers’ manager for the upcoming season, he affirmed his dedication to the team and the city. “I’m thrilled to be in Detroit. I went back to Scott with an immediate ‘yes,’” Hinch declared, referring to his agent Scott Boras, underscoring his eagerness to remain in Detroit through 2026.

Hinch’s managerial impact on the Tigers

Under Hinch’s leadership, the Tigers emerged as a formidable force throughout both the regular season and the postseason. While occasional errors challenged Detroit’s journey, Hinch consistently demonstrated that the team possesses untapped potential to showcase in the MLB arena.

Here are Hinch’s managerial statistics from the last season with the Tigers:

Regular season Record (W-L): 87 – 75/.537 AL Central Finish: 2nd Place, 1.0 game behind the Cleveland Guardians Postseason qualification: American League Wild Card Winner

Postseason AL Wild Card Series Won (2-1) Cleveland Guardians AL Division Series (ALDS) Lost (3-2) Seattle Mariners

Managerial career total with the Tigers (2021–2025) Total Regular Season Record: 394 – 416 (.486) Total Postseason Record: 8 – 7 (.533)



