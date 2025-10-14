Trending topics:
MLB

Brian Cashman reveals which Yankees player other teams keep asking for in trade talks

With roster changes imminent, Brian Cashman did not hesitate to reveal which young New York Yankees player could potentially be traded due to the high level of interest he is generating from other clubs.

By Richard Tovar

GM Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022.
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesGM Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022.

Brian Cashman revealed that other teams are constantly asking about Ben Rice in trade talks heading into the next MLB season, noting that the young player is the most frequent topic of conversation on calls from rival clubs. His status with the team for 2026 remains uncertain.

New York Post Sports reported on X, citing Jon Heyman, that “Brian Cashman is getting the most phone calls about Ben Rice in trade talks.” They also revealed part of Heyman’s information, which describes the Yankees as “extremely reluctant to trade him.”

Developing story…

