Brian Cashman reveals which Yankees player other teams keep asking for in trade talks

Brian Cashman revealed that other teams are constantly asking about Ben Rice in trade talks heading into the next MLB season, noting that the young player is the most frequent topic of conversation on calls from rival clubs. His status with the team for 2026 remains uncertain.

New York Post Sports reported on X, citing Jon Heyman, that “Brian Cashman is getting the most phone calls about Ben Rice in trade talks.” They also revealed part of Heyman’s information, which describes the Yankees as “extremely reluctant to trade him.”

Developing story…