Red Sox reportedly make major offer to Alex Bregman amid free agency uncertainty

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly moving closer to re-signing Alex Bregman, the third baseman who helped lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2021. Despite missing roughly 50 games last season due to a leg injury, Bregman quickly became a fan favorite and a respected leader in the clubhouse.

Bregman, a three-time All-Star, spent just one season in Boston on a three-year, $120 million deal that allowed him to opt out after the 2025 season. After exercising that option, he became a free agent for the second consecutive year, leaving the Red Sox with the task of negotiating a new deal.

According to Boston-based journalist Marino Pepen, the Red Sox have made an offer over five years. Pepen wrote on social media Friday, “The Red Sox are offering Alex Bregman $160 million for five years, with a willingness to continue negotiating intelligently (options and incentives). Currently, it’s the most competitive offer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Sox offer represents pay cut for Bregman

If Bregman accepts, he would be taking a notable pay cut from the $40 million he was set to earn in both 2026 and 2027 under his previous contract. Sporting News’ TJ Morin noted that while the Red Sox had maintained communication with Bregman’s camp throughout the offseason, this appears to be a step forward toward finalizing a deal.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Red Sox hits a single. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Insider support for Boston reunion

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees face serious Cody Bellinger threat from emerging NL West contender

According to ESPN insider Buster Olney, the Red Sox have remained aggressive in pursuing Bregman and continue to prioritize bringing him back to Boston. While specifics of the approach remain unclear, multiple sources suggest that re-acquiring Bregman is a top priority for the front office.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you think Alex Bregman will return to the Red Sox? Do you think Alex Bregman will return to the Red Sox? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com highlighted that the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks remain active in the pursuit, but a Red Sox reunion continues to be a realistic possibility. The team is also reportedly considering former Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as a potential backup plan if they miss out on Bregman.