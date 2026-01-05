MLB Rumors: The moves NY Mets are considering amid Cody Bellinger uncertainty

The New York Mets are in the middle of a bidding war for the services of outfielder Cody Bellinger. However, as that situation remains cloudy, the team is also eyeing other moves to improve its roster.

According to Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets remain focused on adding more rotation help to the roster. They are weighing everything from a trade for a frontline arm to a short-term deal for a top free-agent starter. The Mets are also considering mid-tier options if bigger moves don’t line up.

It’s been rumored that the Mets are lurking in to monitor Tarik Skubal’s situation. This goes hand in hand with the reports of getting a top starter. After a disastrous start to the offseason, the Mets are getting more and more aggressive. It’s time they do that, as the New York Yankees, for instance, have already made a move to win the Bellinger battle.

Mendoza must deliver in 2026

After a second-half collapse, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza might be on the hot seat. However, how the MLB offseason is going, if the Mets can’t fill the roster, Mendoza’s spot could be more secure. However, if they land Bellinger or other top star, it’s hot once again.

Mendoza has failed to meet high expectations, the team had a performance slump that cost it a playoff berth and the contract situation is also not the best. Mendoza is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract. The Mets hold a 2027 option, so if things don’t go well, President David Stearns could fire him.

The Mets are in plenty of bidding wars but not landing anyone

The Mets have been linked to Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Framber Valdez and other big names on the market. However, they haven’t been able to land anyone other than Jorge Polanco, and they’re not getting help from outside parties either. Bellinger, for instance, has recently been warned by a NY Yankees All-Star about the risk of leaving for the Mets.

The other names arriving to the Mets have been Robinson Martinez, Christian Pache, Daniel Duarte, Carl Edwards Jr., and Austin Hays. The caveat there is that all those have minor league contracts, so they won’t create instant impact.