NY Mets’ David Stearns sends one-word message on Pete Alonso amid MLB free agency

The New York Mets are entering a crucial offseason as they look to improve their roster after a disappointing 2025 season. Their first major move came when they traded Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, strengthening the infield but creating new questions in the outfield. With several top outfielders available in free agency, the Mets have important decisions to make.

At the center of those decisions is Pete Alonso, who hit the open market after another strong season and remains a key part of the franchise. The Mets want to stay competitive, but balancing Alonso’s future, bullpen needs and outfield upgrades will require careful planning—especially with big names like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger available.

In a Zoom call with reporters, general manager David Stearns offered optimism about their flexibility, with Jon Heyman reporting that Stearns answered “sure” when asked if the Mets could retain Alonso and Edwin Díaz while also adding a major outfielder.

Mets’ strategy for 2026

Stearns’ comments suggest the Mets believe they can keep their stars and still strengthen the outfield. Bellinger appears to be a cleaner fit now that Nimmo is gone, while Tucker remains a high-impact option if the club decides to make a more aggressive move.

Alonso’s impact on the future

Alonso is coming off one of his best seasons, hitting .272 with 38 home runs, 126 RBIs and becoming the franchise’s all-time home run leader with 264. He played all 162 games for the second straight year, reinforcing his durability and long-standing value to the fan base in Queens.

Whether he returns or departs, his choice will determine the Mets’ long-term identity and their competitive outlook heading into 2026.