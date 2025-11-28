NY Yankees receive key update on Cody Bellinger amid interest in Phillies’ Kyle Tucker as MLB free agency intensifies

The New York Yankees entered the offseason focused on reshaping their roster for 2026, determined to convert regular-season consistency into postseason results. Their World Series drought, stretching back to 2009, continues to define every major decision. Among the most important choices is the future of Cody Bellinger, who delivered a productive campaign in the Bronx after arriving last year.

His strong output made him an immediate fit, but the club’s early financial commitments, including a $22 million qualifying offer to Trent Grisham, raised questions about whether the Yankees would retain him. Bellinger’s .813 OPS, 29 home runs and 95 RBIs across 152 games reaffirmed his value as a middle-of-the-order presence.

New York’s outlook improved Thursday when a positive update surfaced regarding Bellinger’s potential return, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The organization has explored alternatives on the market, including Philadelphia Phillies‘ Kyle Tucker, but their level of urgency differs significantly between the two outfielders.

Inside the Yankees’ front office, Bellinger has remained the preferred option due to his athletic profile and the consistency he has shown in high-pressure environments. Tucker remains of interest, but only if their pursuit of Bellinger stalls.

Cody Bellinger, #35 of the Yankees, celebrates his fourth-inning home run against the Tigers last season. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As Heyman summarized, “The Yankees continue to make Bellinger their No. 1 target… The Yankees have checked in on Tucker, but he appears to be a backup plan due to Bellinger’s versatility and New York chops.”

Why Bellinger continues to stand above the alternatives

Bellinger enters free agency having completed his ninth MLB season, a journey that began with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He broke into the league by winning National League Rookie of the Year and soon evolved into one of baseball’s most complete two-way performers.

His résumé includes two All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger Awards, underscoring his balanced profile as both an impact defender and an efficient run producer.

New York’s decision

Bringing Bellinger back would stabilize the outfield, maintain lineup depth and preserve a player whose style aligns with the demanding environment of the Bronx. Letting him leave, meanwhile, would force the Yankees into contingency mode with fewer proven options available on the market.

As the offseason progresses, New York appears increasingly intent on avoiding that scenario. All signs point toward Bellinger remaining the focal point of their outfield strategy—one that could significantly impact their pursuit of a long-awaited championship breakthrough.