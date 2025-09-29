2025 MLB playoffs: TV Schedule, format and bracket

The 2025 MLB Playoffs are set to deliver high-stakes baseball as the league’s top teams clash for a chance at October glory. From wild-card thrillers to division showdowns, the stage is primed for drama and standout performances.

Television networks across the U.S. have mapped out a full schedule, ensuring fans won’t miss a single pitch. With multiple games airing daily, the postseason promises nonstop action and opportunities to witness history in the making.

The bracket structure defines the path to the World Series, blending short bursts of intensity with long-term strategy. Every matchup carries weight, and teams will navigate both pressure and opportunity on the road to the championship.

2025 MLB postseason format

The 2025 postseason is set to begin, utilizing the 12-team expanded format that guarantees an exciting, unpredictable race to the World Series, presented by Capital One. The action kicks off with the Wild Card Series on the last day of September and will run through early November.

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate with the 2024 World Series trophy. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The current MLB playoff format qualifies 12 teams (six from the American League and six from the National League) based on their regular season records. The seeding structure is as follows:

Division winners (Seeds 1, 2 and 3): The three division champions in each league receive the top three seeds, ranked by record.

Wild Card teams (Seeds 4, 5 and 6): The three teams with the best records that did not win a division title qualify as Wild Card teams.

Series Format Home Field Advantage (HFA) Wild Card Series (WCS) Best-of-three (First to two wins) Higher seed hosts all three games (3-0 format) Division Series (ALDS/NLDS) Best-of-five (First to three wins) Higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5 (2-2-1 format) League Championship Series (ALCS/NLCS) Best-of-seven (First to four wins) Higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 (2-3-2 format) World Series Best-of-seven (First to four wins) Team with the better regular season record hosts Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 (2-3-2 format)

2025 MLB postseason schedule and key dates

AL Wild Card Series

Game 1 | Tuesday, September 30 at 1:08 PM ET: Detroit Tigers – Cleveland Guardians

Game 2 | Wednesday, October 1 at 1:08 PM ET: Detroit Tigers – Cleveland Guardians

Game 3 | Thursday, October 2 at 1:08 PM ET: Detroit Tigers – Cleveland Guardians

NL Wild Card Series

Game 1 | Tuesday, September 30 at 3:08 PM ET: San Diego Padres – Chicago Cubs

Game 2 | Wednesday, October 1 at 3:08 PM ET: San Diego Padres – Chicago Cubs

Game 3 | Thursday, October 2 at 3:08 PM ET: San Diego Padres – Chicago Cubs

AL Wild Card Series

Game 1 | Tuesday, September 30 at 6:08 PM ET: Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees

Game 2 | Wednesday, October 1 at 6:08 PM ET: Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees

Game 3 | Thursday, October 2 at 6:08 PM ET: Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees

NL Wild Card Series

Game 1 | Tuesday, September 30 at 9:08 PM ET: Cincinnati Reds – Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 2 | Wednesday, October 1 at 9:08 PM ET: Cincinnati Reds – Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 3 | Thursday, October 2 at 9:08 PM ET: Cincinnati Reds – Los Angeles Dodgers

ALDS (AL 4/5 winner plays TOR)

Game 1 | Saturday, October 4: AL4/5 – Toronto Blue Jays

Game 2 | Sunday, October 5: AL4/5 – Toronto Blue Jays

Game 3 | Tuesday, October 7: Toronto Blue Jays – AL4/5

Game 4 | Wednesday, October 8: Toronto Blue Jays – AL4/5

Game 5 | Friday, October 10: AL4/5 – Toronto Blue Jays

NLDS (NL 3/6 winner plays PHI)

Game 1 | Saturday, October 4: NL3/6 – Philadelphia Phillies

Game 2 | Monday, October 6: NL3/6 – Philadelphia Phillies

Game 3 | Wednesday, October 8: Philadelphia Phillies – NL3/6

Game 4 | Thursday, October 9: Philadelphia Phillies – NL3/6

Game 5 | Saturday, October 11: Philadelphia Phillies – NL3/6

NLDS (NL 4/5 winner plays MIL)

Game 1 | Saturday, October 4: NL4/5 – Milwaukee Brewers

Game 2 | Monday, October 6: NL4/5 – Milwaukee Brewers

Game 3 | Wednesday, October 8: Milwaukee Brewers – NL4/5

Game 4 | Thursday, October 9: Milwaukee Brewers – NL4/5

Game 5 | Saturday, October 11: NL4/5 – Milwaukee Brewers

ALDS (AL 3/6 winner plays SEA)

Game 1 | Saturday, October 4: AL3/6 – Seattle Mariners

Game 2 | Sunday, October 5: AL3/6 – Seattle Mariners

Game 3 | Tuesday, October 7: Seattle Mariners – AL3/6

Game 4 | Wednesday, October 8: Seattle Mariners – AL3/6

Game 5 | Friday, October 10: AL3/6 – Seattle Mariners

ALCS

Game 1 | Sunday, October 12: AL Low – AL High

Game 2 | Monday, October 13: AL Low – AL High

Game 3 | Wednesday, October 15: AL High – AL Low

Game 4 | Thursday, October 16: AL High – AL Low

Game 5 | Friday, October 17: AL High – AL Low

Game 6 | Sunday, October 19: AL Low – AL High

Game 7 | Monday, October 20: AL Low – AL High

NLCS

Game 1 | Monday, October 13: NL Low – NL High

Game 2 | Tuesday, October 14: NL Low – NL High

Game 3 | Thursday, October 16: NL High – NL Low

Game 4 | Friday, October 17: NL High – NL Low

Game 5 | Saturday, October 18: NL High – NL Low

Game 6 | Monday, October 20: NL Low – NL High

Game 7 | Tuesday, October 21: NL Low – NL High

World Series

Game 1 | Friday, October 24: LOW – HIGH

Game 2 | Saturday, October 25: LOW – HIGH

Game 3 | Monday, October 27: HIGH – LOW

Game 4 | Tuesday, October 28: HIGH – LOW

Game 5 | Wednesday, October 29: HIGH – LOW

Game 6 | Friday, October 31: LOW – HIGH

Game 7 | Saturday, November 1: LOW – HIGH

2025 MLB postseason bracket

(Source: MLB)

Where to watch the 2025 MLB postseason games

Fans looking to catch every pitch of the 2025 MLB Postseason will need to navigate coverage split across the league’s major broadcast partners: the ESPN family, the FOX family and the Warner Bros. Discovery family (TBS/truTV/HBO Max).

The action begins with the entire Wild Card Series, which is broadcast exclusively by the ESPN family of networks. This means all eight participating teams and the maximum 12 games in the best-of-three round will be found on either ESPN or ABC.

For Spanish-language viewers, ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive television coverage, and all WCS games will be available to stream via the ESPN App, provided viewers have the necessary cable or streaming authentication.

Once the field is narrowed, the coverage shifts and splits by league for the Division Series (ALDS/NLDS) and the League Championship Series (ALCS/NLCS).

The American League side of the bracket—encompassing the ALDS and ALCS—is the domain of FOX Sports. All American League playoff matchups, leading up to the World Series, will be carried primarily on FOX and FS1 (FOX Sports 1).

Los Angeles Dodgers after they win the 2024 World Series. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Conversely, the National League playoff matchups—including the NLDS and NLCS—will be broadcast exclusively by TBS and its sister networks, truTV. Fans looking for streaming options for the National League games should note that the games are also available to stream on select plans of HBO Max.

Finally, the biggest stage in baseball, the World Series, will be broadcast exclusively by the FOX network. Every game of the best-of-seven championship series will be shown on the main FOX channel in English.

