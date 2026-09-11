Behind the NY Yankees’ decision to demote Jasson Dominguez after Rockies series

The New York Yankees optioned Jasson Domínguez to the minors, a decision driven by several factors, most notably his struggles against the Colorado Rockies.

While the New York Yankees are riding high in the regular season having already locked up a Wild Card berth, lingering questions remain on the roster. Key contributors are underperforming at crucial moments—most notably Jasson Dominguez, who has struggled across multiple phases of the game following the club’s series against the Colorado Rockies.

Dominguez turned in a frustrating 0-for-4 performance with a walk and two strikeouts out of the No. 3 spot in the series finale, compounding his plate struggles with a costly fielding error that led to a Rockies run. Coming on the heels of another defensive misplay in San Diego, his recent glove work has raised serious trust issues in the field.

Zooming out to his full-season body of work, the numbers simply haven’t been there. Slashing just .225/.267/.368 with a -0.2 WAR, the young slugger’s cold spell has made a strong case for an impending demotion.

Advertisement

While Anthony Volpe’s return provided an immediate spark, the Yankees have the positional depth to explore better alternatives. With World Series expectations on the line, the front office and coaching staff need high-level production at every spot in the lineup ahead of October.

Jasson Domínguez #24 and Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees.

Alternatives in Dominguez’s position

With Aaron Judge healthy and back on the active roster, manager Aaron Boone has the luxury of shifting Judge between right field and designated hitter while pairing him alongside regulars Cody Bellinger and Heliot Ramos.

Advertisement

Additionally, utility tools Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera provide late-game defensive versatility and late-inning flexibility. Their presence allows the coaching staff to mix and match outfield alignments without overtaxing their core starters.

For Dominguez, the immediate future remains uncertain. With his ongoing struggles on the field and long-term club control remaining, the Yankees must figure out whether his development is best served in the majors or with a stint in Triple-A.