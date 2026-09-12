Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in 2026 MLS Matchday 26

Nashville currently lead the MLS Eastern Conference standings, setting up a crucial test for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

Inter Miami aim to close the gap on Nashville in the MLS Eastern Conference standings as they fight for top playoff seeding. To pull it off, having a fully engaged Lionel Messi leading the attack will be paramount.

That is why Messi is expected to suit up for Inter Miami in today’s Matchday 26 showdown against Nashville. Having traveled with the squad and facing no discipline or injury setbacks, there are no remaining obstacles to keep the Argentine superstar off the pitch.

Messi, who already boasts 18 goals this MLS season, remains the ultimate game-changer, a player capable of creating goal-scoring opportunities out of nothing every time he touches the ball.

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After failing to capitalize on Nashville’s recent slip-up, Herons have a prime opportunity to make up ground today, as a victory would keep their hopes alive of climbing to the top of the table.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Predicted lineup for Inter Miami

With kickoff just hours away at Nu Stadium in Miami, here is how Inter are expected to line up against Nashville in this crucial Eastern Conference clash, with Messi in the lead:

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Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Ian Fray (RB), Maximiliano Falcon (CB), Fricio Caicedo (CB), Yannick Bright (LB)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia

Forwards: Lionel Messi (RW), Luis Suarez (ST), German Berterame (LW)

A victory would elevate Inter Miami to 47 points and cut Nashville’s lead to six. While their ultimate seed will depend on late-season results across the league, Miami’s immediate focus rests squarely on Messi steering them to three critical points.