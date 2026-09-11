Chiefs receive concerning news regarding star DL Chris Jones ahead of Week 1 vs Broncos

Chris Jones is a leader and a top-tier player for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he might miss the game against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive line is a very good unit, headlined by Chris Jones. As they prepare to face the Denver Broncos in Week 1, it seems like he could be out due to a calf injury.

The Chiefs added Chris Jones to the injury report on Friday with a calf issue. The team issues its final injury report on Saturday. Jones was one of the 11 names on the injury report.

Out of those, six are defensive players and none is bigger than Jones. Football is won in the trenches and if Jones isn’t there, the pass rush and run-stopping ability of the Chiefs goes dim.

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The Chiefs offense is also hurt

Josh Simmons is the starting tackle and hasn’t practiced in the last two weeks. Rashee Rice logged a full practice but has dealt with a knee injury throughout the offseason. Trey Smith logged two full practices as the guard seems able to play after battling a hip injury. Xavier Worthy is a speedy wideout that can fully play after logging two full practices, overcoming shoulder issues.

Here's Friday's injury report for the Chiefs and Broncos. pic.twitter.com/BwquuiOapR — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 11, 2026

Of course, the most important name on the report is Patrick Mahomes, though the quarterback is ready to go. In fact, Mahomes revealed his thoughts on returning to action with a knee brace in Week 1 vs Broncos.

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The Chiefs face a tough opponent in Week 1

The Denver Broncos are one of the best teams in the NFL. They were the first seed in the AFC last season and are scheduled to be a contender this year too. The Broncos have a top-tier defense and pass rush.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they will also face a good offense that was revamped with a great wideout like Jaylen Waddle. Hence, while they’ll be at home, it’s a handful for the Chiefs to win this game.