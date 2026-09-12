NY Yankees part ways with veteran scout Victor Mata after 30 years; credited with signing Robinson Cano

As the New York Yankees push for a postseason berth, the team has parted ways with veteran scout Victor Mata, who was instrumental in signing Robinson Cano and other high-profile stars.

There are natural cycles of front-office turnover, but the New York Yankees made a surprising splash by parting ways with veteran scout Victor Mata, as reported by MiLB expert Francys Romero. The man was responsible for discovering franchise cornerstones like Robinson Cano and Gary Sanchez.

Mata led the Yankees’ talent evaluation in Latin America, leaving an indelible mark over a 30-year tenure. After a brief stint in the system as a player during the 1980s, Mata officially joined the front office and player development ranks in 1986.

He managed the DSL Yankees/Padres co-op team in the Dominican Summer League from 1992 to 1993 before transitioning into a key executive role. From the 1990s through the 2020s, Mata served as a top international scout and Latin American Field Coordinator, overseeing both player development and evaluation across the region.

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While management remains focused on the big-league roster—including Aaron Judge’s impact following his return from the injured list—this front-office shakeup signals a new era for New York’s international pipeline as they search for a successor to lead Latin American operations.

SOURCE: The Yankees have dismissed Victor Mata, the organization’s longtime top scout in the Dominican Republic, after more than 30 years with the team.



Mata played a key role in identifying and signing talent such as Robinson Canó, Melky Cabrera, Gary Sánchez, Luis Severino,… pic.twitter.com/42PlqNdM9E — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) September 12, 2026

Top talent signed under Mata’s tenure

Mata funnelled immense talent into the Yankees system, playing a critical role in building the core of New York’s 2009 World Series championship squad. Here is a look at some of his notable international signings:

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Robinson Cano (8x All-Star, 2009 World Series Champion)

Gary Sanchez (2x All-Star Catcher)

Alfonso Soriano (7x All-Star, 40-40 Club)

Melky Cabrera (All-Star Outfielder)

Ivan Nova (Starting Pitcher)

Eduardo Nunez (All-Star Infielder)

Hector Noesi & Yhency Brazoban (MLB Pitchers)

Joaquin Arias & Jimmy Paredes (MLB Infielders)

All eyes now turn to who the Yankees will select to lead their Latin American scouting operation, as maintaining a premier talent pipeline remains vital to the franchise’s annual championship aspirations.