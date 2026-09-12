NY Yankees look more complete with Aaron Judge’s return, Aaron Boone says

Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees are enjoying the return of Aaron Judge to the lineup at a crucial point in the 2026 MLB season.

While Aaron Boone took a cautious approach to Aaron Judge’s return, there is no doubt that the presence of No. 99 has had a very positive impact on the Bronx Bombers at this stage of the season. The manager, delighted to have him back, acknowledged how much stronger the team has become not only with Judge’s presence, but also with the return of other players from injury.

“I do feel that we’re finding our stride offensively,” Boone said during his press conference. “Obviously we’re a lot more whole now with getting not only Aaron but, a couple of other guys back in the mix. . . We need to keep that going but, it does feel that we’re building to a good place offensively.”

The Pinstripes continue to push toward their goal of winning the AL East with the MLB regular season nearing its conclusion. Can they finally overtake the Tampa Bay Rays and claim the top spot in the division?

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Judge leads the way in Subway Series opener

Aaron Judge set the tone right from the start in the Subway Series opener, putting constant pressure on the New York Mets’ pitching staff by going 1-for-3 with a walk. He sparked the offense early in the 1st inning by getting on base to set up Spencer Jones’ RBI single that got the scoring started.

On deck batter Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees congratulates teammate Cody Bellinger #35.

While Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice brought the power with crucial home runs, Judge’s disciplined presence at the plate and calm leadership on the field kept the Yankees centered, ultimately steering the team to a solid 6-4 win.

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On the charge for the AL East

As Aaron Boone‘s squad heads into the home stretch starting September 12th, they’ve got a crucial stretch ahead with three big series lined up against the Mets, Minnesota Twins, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Sitting in second place in the AL East with an 85-62 record, the Yankees have just 15 games left in the regular season to make their move.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

Catching the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays—who currently sit three games ahead at 88-59—is definitely doable, but it’s going to take a red-hot run and a little help along the way, especially with a massive four-game showdown against Tampa Bay right around the corner.