Blue Jays facilitate Pirates and other teams’ pursuit of Eloy Jimenez as final addition

The Toronto Blue Jays have informed slugger Eloy Jimenez that he has not made the Opening Day roster and will begin the season with Triple-A Buffalo.

The move immediately thins the Blue Jays’ bench but creates a window of opportunity for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Miami Marlins, all of whom are reportedly scouring the market for late-spring additions.

According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, Jimenez remains a hot commodity despite the demotion. “Several teams are interested in having him in MLB,” Rodriguez posted on X.

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The decision comes as a surprise to some, given Jimenez’s respectable spring numbers, including a .286 average and a .524 slugging percentage. However, those stats weren’t enough to convince manager John Schneider, who was extended his contract with the Blue Jays.

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Jimenez could have a future in the Blue Jays?

While Jimenez will report to Buffalo for now, his future in the organization remains fluid. Despite the reported interest from the Pirates, Angels, Rockies and Marlins, there are not formal deals confirmed.

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For the Blue Jays, keeping Jimenez in the system serves as a high-end “insurance policy.” If an injury strike a primary DH or outfielder like George Springer or Justin Turner, Jimenez would likely be the first call-up.

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However, the 28-year-old’s tenure in Toronto could be short-lived. If an interested suitor offers a guaranteed Major League contract, the Blue Jays may be forced to decide between depth and a potential trade return.

Why Jimenez missed the cut

Despite his solid spring, two glaring concerns likely weighed on the coaching staff’s decision:

Power outage: Jimenez has not hit a Major League home run since 2024, a worrying trend for a player whose primary value is his power.

Availability issues: Reliability remains a factor, as Jimenez averaged only 89 games per season between 2021 and 2024.

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With the roster now set, the Blue Jays are moving forward, but the Eloy Jimenez sweepstakes may just be getting started.

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