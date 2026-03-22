Toronto Blue Jays 2026 rotation: Where does Max Scherzer fit?

Max Scherzer is preparing for another season in the majors, this time as the fifth arm in the starting rotation for the Toronto Blue Jays. The team’s manager expects him to deliver a strong year, similar to what he showed last season when the club reached the postseason.

John Schneider spoke about Scherzer’s role in the 2026 rotation in a video shared on X by Daniele Franceschi. “If we can have the playoff version of Max, as consistent as we can, I think that’s a really good outcome for us,” the manager said.

Scherzer being listed at the back of the rotation, behind Cody Ponce, is not a negative sign. The Blue Jays are looking to manage their pitching staff carefully during the first weeks of the season. The order is expected to change as the year progresses.

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Blue Jays rotation numbers

Scherzer posted strong numbers during spring training. After his second-to-last outing, he had 12.2 innings pitched, four hits allowed, zero earned runs, four walks and eight strikeouts. While some downplay spring stats, it is clear he is in good shape heading into the new season.

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Kevin Gausman

Dylan Cease

Eric Lauer

Cody Ponce

Max Scherzer

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Kevin Gausman was one of the top performers in 2025, finishing with a 3.59 ERA and a 10-11 record across 32 starts. He is expected to take a step forward, with Baseball Reference projecting a 3.78 ERA for 2026.

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Dylan Cease appeared in two spring games with a 1.93 ERA and enters his first season with the Blue Jays after posting a 4.55 ERA in 2025 with the San Diego Padres. His projection for 2026 stands at a 4.20 ERA. Eric Lauer was Toronto’s best starting pitcher in 2025, recording a 3.18 ERA across 28 games, including 15 starts.

As for Cody Ponce, there is optimism he can deliver a strong season. He has not pitched in the MLB since 2021, spending recent years in Japan and Korea. In spring training, he made five starts and posted a 0.66 ERA, raising expectations for his return.

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