Blue Jays, John Schneider lose key member after World Series loss to Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays, led by manager John Schneider, are entering the offseason with significant changes looming in their coaching staff. After their World Series defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization is preparing for life without one of its most experienced voices in the clubhouse.

Bench coach Don Mattingly, a veteran presence who joined the Blue Jays in 2022, has decided to step away from the team. His leadership and insight have been instrumental in guiding the roster through a deep playoff run, culminating in a World Series appearance.

“Don Mattingly is stepping away from the Jays on great terms and leaving them in excellent position. But this is not a retirement announcement and he’s open to new opportunities,” Jon Heyman reported for the New York Post.

How will Mattingly’s departure affect Toronto?

Mattingly’s influence extended beyond strategy, shaping both young and veteran players through mentorship and daily guidance. Schneider emphasized the value Mattingly brought to the team, especially in cultivating a positive clubhouse environment that helped push Toronto to the 2025 World Series.

Bench Coach Don Mattingly of the Toronto Blue Jays walks onto the field during a workout day. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Future opportunities for Mattingly

Though stepping away from the Blue Jays, Mattingly remains open to future opportunities. His experience and leadership make him a potential candidate for managerial or advisory roles across the league in the upcoming offseason.

For Toronto, the focus now shifts to preparing for the next MLB season while maintaining the momentum that brought them to the brink of a championship. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the Blue Jays adjust to this coaching transition.