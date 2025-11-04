NY Mets star Pete Alonso reportedly makes major contract decision ahead of free agency

The New York Mets had an up-and-down season, but Pete Alonso was one of the few constants. He hit 38 home runs, led the National League in doubles, and recorded his fifth consecutive 30+ home run season, proving once again why he’s one of the premier power hitters in the league.

Despite Alonso’s strong individual performance, the Mets struggled late in the season and missed the playoffs, even after bolstering their bullpen at the trade deadline. Fans were left frustrated as the team fell short of postseason expectations, highlighting the contrast between Alonso’s production and the team’s overall performance.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Alonso has opted out of the final year of his two-year contract with the Mets. Represented by Scott Boras, Alonso is now entering free agency, seeking the long-term contract that eluded him last offseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Pete Alonso?

Alonso is widely expected to be one of the most sought-after first basemen on the free-agent market. Spotrac projects a five-year, $147 million deal, making him the third-highest valued hitter available and the top right-handed bat. With an agent like Boras, Alonso could exceed those projections if multiple teams compete for his services.

Advertisement

Free agency opens Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, giving the Mets a chance to try to bring him back. Alonso’s decision to opt out signals that he’s ready to explore his market value, but a return to New York remains possible if the right offer is on the table.

Advertisement

see also Blue Jays’ Addison Barger breaks silence on game-changing baserunning mistake vs Dodgers

SurveyWhere will Pete Alonso sign this offseason? Where will Pete Alonso sign this offseason? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE