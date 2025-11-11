Trending topics:
MLB

Max Scherzer’s market value could signal how much the Blue Jays are willing to spend

Max Scherzer is a free agent, and it is likely he could return to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, a move many are hoping for, and one that the market value suggests would be at a much cheaper price.

By Richard Tovar

Max Scherzer looks on during the 1st inning vs the Mariners on October 16, 2025 in Seattle.
Max Scherzer earned a total of $15.5 million last season playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and helping them reach the World Series, which they ultimately lost to the Dodgers. According to Spotrac’s Market Value projection, the Blue Jays might have to pay significantly less to bring the veteran back to the mound next season.

Spotrac values Scherzer at only a $9 million average annual salary. While this is not a definitive salary figure, it indicates that he could potentially return to the Blue Jays for an amount inferior to what he earned last year.

Developing story…

