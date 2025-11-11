Max Scherzer’s market value could signal how much the Blue Jays are willing to spend

Max Scherzer earned a total of $15.5 million last season playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and helping them reach the World Series, which they ultimately lost to the Dodgers. According to Spotrac’s Market Value projection, the Blue Jays might have to pay significantly less to bring the veteran back to the mound next season.
Spotrac values Scherzer at only a $9 million average annual salary. While this is not a definitive salary figure, it indicates that he could potentially return to the Blue Jays for an amount inferior to what he earned last year.
Developing story…
