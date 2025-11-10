Trending topics:
Tigers might consider trading Tarik Skubal, but only if one thing happens

One of the Detroit Tigers' best players is currently being analyzed by many teams, but the club would only be willing to let him go in exchange for something massive.

By Richard Tovar

Tarik Skubal after a strikeout against Zach Neto on May 02, 2025 in Anaheim.
© Getty ImagesTarik Skubal after a strikeout against Zach Neto on May 02, 2025 in Anaheim.

The Detroit Tigers know they possess one of the best pitchers in the game, and many other teams covet him. They are unwilling to let him go easily, but according to a report from Bob Nightengale, the club is demanding a big offer if anyone wants to acquire Tarik Skubal.

“The Tigers will at least listen on Skubal, but would have to be completely overwhelmed,Nightengale wrote for USA Today. “Considering that teams know that he won’t sign an extension and plans to hit free agency in a year commanding the biggest deal for a pitcher in history, no one will dare up give up more than two top-10 prospects. The Tigers are expected to hang onto him until at least the July 2026 trade deadline.”

Developing story…

