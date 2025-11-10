Trending topics:
MLB

MLB confirmed major financial blows that left the Mets in the spotlight

The significant amount of money lost by some teams last season has come to light, including the New York Mets, who reportedly bled a massive sum, according to a recent financial report.

By Richard Tovar

Steve Cohen looks on before a game vs Dodgers on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles.
The New York Mets reportedly lost $350 million last season, making them the team with the highest financial deficit among all MLB clubs, according to a recent article by Bob Nightengale. He further revealed that total league losses across all clubs approached $2 billion.

“MLB has privately told owners that teams lost $1.8 billion last year, led by the New York Mets with about $350 million in losses but, of course, that’s paper money. It doesn’t reveal the financial growth in franchise value, record revenues, or that their owner is worth $21 billion,” Nightengale wrote in his USA Today article.

The specific breakdown of the Mets’ financial losses is unknown, but high salaries are considered the primary culprit. It is a staggering sum for a team that has not won a World Series since 1986 and whose last appearance in the Fall Classic came in a 2015 loss to the Royals.

High salaries blamed for Mets’ deficit

According to information revealed by Forbes, one of the Mets’ main financial drains is their payroll. The club pays $342 million per season to its players, a figure from 2025 that makes them the second-highest spending team in salaries. Thus, nearly all of the $350 million in losses can be attributed to player compensation.

Cohen shaking hands with Juan Soto

Cohen shaking hands with Juan Soto (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This is not the first time the Mets have faced such financial challenges. In the last decade of the 20th century, severe salary problems were already being reported, such as in 1992, when they had a $45 million payroll but still failed to reach the World Series.

Juan Soto’s net worth: How much money does the New York Mets star have?

Juan Soto’s net worth: How much money does the New York Mets star have?

While other teams are experiencing financial difficulties, none appear to be as severe as the Mets’. Although the full list of troubled teams is unknown, the sheer scale of the Mets’ losses makes the prospect of reviewing the rest of that list a daunting thought.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
