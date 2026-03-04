NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge

The New York Mets made a bold commitment this offseason when they signed Bo Bichette and immediately tasked him with a full-time move to third base. After spending his entire big-league career at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, the two-time All-Star now faces a defensive adjustment that could define his tenure in Queens.

At $42 million per year, expectations extend beyond offensive production. Bichette’s defensive metrics had declined in recent seasons, and while a position change felt increasingly likely, shifting to a spot he has never played professionally presents a unique challenge.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, Bichette addressed that challenge directly this week, projecting confidence despite the learning curve. “Third base is a challenge, for sure,” Bichette admitted. “I’m learning something new, but I have a good understanding of the growing pains, but I also understand I have the ability to play the position.”

Confidence backed by evaluation

Bichette’s belief in his ability is not unfounded. One National League scout told Martin, “His arm has never been the best part of his game, but I think he’ll get there and he has made the plays I’ve seen.” That perspective reinforces the idea that refinement, not reinvention, will determine his defensive ceiling at the hot corner.

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets fields a ground ball during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Time still on his side before Opening Day

With more than three weeks remaining before the Mets open the regular season, Bichette continues to accumulate reps during spring training. The organization understands that early growing pains are possible, especially at a reaction-heavy position like third base.

