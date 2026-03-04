Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets’ Bo Bichette shares honest thoughts about third base challenge

Bo Bichette discussed his adjustment to third base with the New York Mets, sharing confidence and insight as he prepares for the 2026 season opener.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at Citi Field
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets at Citi Field

The New York Mets made a bold commitment this offseason when they signed Bo Bichette and immediately tasked him with a full-time move to third base. After spending his entire big-league career at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, the two-time All-Star now faces a defensive adjustment that could define his tenure in Queens.

At $42 million per year, expectations extend beyond offensive production. Bichette’s defensive metrics had declined in recent seasons, and while a position change felt increasingly likely, shifting to a spot he has never played professionally presents a unique challenge.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, Bichette addressed that challenge directly this week, projecting confidence despite the learning curve. “Third base is a challenge, for sure,” Bichette admitted. “I’m learning something new, but I have a good understanding of the growing pains, but I also understand I have the ability to play the position.”

Advertisement

Confidence backed by evaluation

Bichette’s belief in his ability is not unfounded. One National League scout told Martin, His arm has never been the best part of his game, but I think he’ll get there and he has made the plays I’ve seen.” That perspective reinforces the idea that refinement, not reinvention, will determine his defensive ceiling at the hot corner.

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets fields a ground ball during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets fields a ground ball during spring training workouts. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Advertisement

Time still on his side before Opening Day

NY Yankees receive encouraging update on Gerrit Cole’s recovery timeline

see also

NY Yankees receive encouraging update on Gerrit Cole’s recovery timeline

With more than three weeks remaining before the Mets open the regular season, Bichette continues to accumulate reps during spring training. The organization understands that early growing pains are possible, especially at a reaction-heavy position like third base.

Survey

Do you think Bo Bichette will become a reliable third baseman for the Mets in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Mets teammate of Juan Soto reveals surprising decision, earning great comments from fans
MLB

NY Mets teammate of Juan Soto reveals surprising decision, earning great comments from fans

Pete Alonso takes aim at NY Mets as he reveals mindset behind joining the Orioles
MLB

Pete Alonso takes aim at NY Mets as he reveals mindset behind joining the Orioles

Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. engages in friendly wager with NY Mets star Juan Soto during WBC
MLB

Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. engages in friendly wager with NY Mets star Juan Soto during WBC

NY Rangers could find trade partner in Sidney Crosby's Penguins
NHL

NY Rangers could find trade partner in Sidney Crosby's Penguins

Better Collective Logo