Haiti vs Scotland: Uniforms, attendance, weather, referee, and venue of 2026 World Cup game

Here is all the information on two countries, Scotland and Haiti, making their return to the big tournament and looking to take advantage of this golden opportunity in the 2026 World Cup.

Haiti is back in the World Cup after a long absence, just like Scotland. It has been over 20 years since either team played in the big tournament, and now they have a golden opportunity to showcase their talent in a opening match at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Follow Haiti vs. Scotland live with us for minute-by-minute updates!

For this highly anticipated match between Haiti and Scotland, there will be some uniform adjustments. Unfortunately for the Scots, they won’t be able to wear their classic blue kit. Haiti, however, will be able to debut in the World Cup wearing their typical home kit.

The match is expected to be relatively easy for referee Mustapha Ghorbal, who already has World Cup experience. He was at the 2022 tournament and was a very fair referee with fouls and handed out few yellow cards, which could be beneficial for Scotland’s physical style of play.

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Uniforms, attendance, and venue for Haiti vs. Scotland

As previously explained, Haiti will use the secondary color they have available to play as the home team, which is mostly white with red stripes. The reason Scotland won’t have their blue uniform is to avoid a color clash with the referees, as explained by Joe Krishman in an article published by The Mirror. Scots will wear a red jersey with purple away kit.

Fans will have the opportunity to go to Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots. The stadium has a total capacity of 63,815 seats, which will likely be completely filled, though there will also be some local fans who aren’t rooting for Scotland or Haiti.

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Referee and weather for Haiti vs. Scotland

Mustapha Ghorbal is an experienced official with a total of two World Cup matches and 182 games under his belt. He averages 3.87 yellow cards overall and a very low average of 0.12 red cards. He has been in recent international tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the CAF Champions League.

Haiti players with White uniforms.

The weather for the match between Scotland and Haiti is expected to be clear by 9:00 PM, a bright, clear night with no rain. Therefore, the match won’t have any issues with the weather, especially since the temperature will start at 75.2°F (24°C) and could drop to 66.2°F (19°C) by 12:00 AM.