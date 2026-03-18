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NY Yankees see new managerial options emerge as Aaron Boone’s future stays under scrutiny

With Aaron Boone’s future under evaluation, the New York Yankees are seeing new managerial options emerge, including intriguing candidates gaining momentum after strong World Baseball Classic showings.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Aaron Boone poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesAaron Boone poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day.

With Aaron Boone’s tenure under scrutiny, former New York Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli and Hall of Famer Albert Pujols have surfaced as potential managerial candidates ahead of the 2026 season.

Team Italy manager Cervelli is attracting attention with his performance in the ongoing World Baseball Classic, drawing comparisons to past Yankees managerial hires. Cervelli aligns with the criteria the Yankees might prioritize if they move on from Boone. He’s shown he can handle the pressure,” noted FanSided’s Jake Elman.

Boone has guided the Yankees to the postseason in seven of his eight seasons and reached the World Series in 2024, yet the fanbase continues to expect a title run. “With just a single pennant through his first eight seasons, Aaron Boone might have the greatest job security of any active MLB manager,” Elman added.

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Pujols brings star power and experience

Meanwhile, Albert Pujols, managing the Dominican Republic team, has drawn praise for his handling of a star-filled roster, despite a semifinal loss to Team USA. Julio Borbon, DR first base coach, commented, His resume speaks for itself. The way he commands a room and interacts with players has been very eye-opening.”

Manager Francisco Cervelli #29 of Team Italy looks on after the game against Team Venezuela. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Manager Francisco Cervelli #29 of Team Italy looks on after the game against Team Venezuela. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

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Pujols’ championship pedigree and ability to manage big personalities align with the type of leadership the Yankees have often prioritized. If Boone falters in 2026, both Cervelli and Pujols represent credible, high-profile options for the franchise.

Aaron Judge reflects on Team USA’s emotional WBC loss to Venezuela

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Aaron Judge reflects on Team USA’s emotional WBC loss to Venezuela

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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