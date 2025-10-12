Brewers pin hopes on last trade deadline acquisition for Game 1 against Dodgers in NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers are preparing for a pivotal Game 1 in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers, following their triumphant victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series (NLDS). With several players generating significant buzz, Jackson Chourio stands out as one of the most exceptional talents on Milwaukee’s roster.

The enthusiastic fan base is eagerly anticipating the spectacle the Brewers are expected to create as the postseason reaches its climactic stages. They are particularly excited about a recent addition who joined the roster at the trade deadline and has already demonstrated his capacity to make a substantial impact in the upcoming series.

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn has emerged as a key player in the postseason, consistently earning accolades for his outstanding performances. His impressive statistics have generated significant excitement among fans, who have been enthusiastically cheering for him at American Family Field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaughn has delivered remarkable statistics in the recent series against the Cubs, including two home runs and four RBIs, numbers that have stirred optimism among the fan base as they prepare for the crucial series ahead.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Vaughn’s impact with the Brewers

Expectations were sky-high among the Brewers’ fan base when Vaughn joined from the White Sox, a critical acquisition for a franchise aspiring to clinch the World Series title this year.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issues strong statement on Shohei Ohtani before Game 1 of the ALCS

Batting .308 with a .375 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage, and an .869 OPS, Vaughn contributed 9 home runs, 46 RBIs, 24 walks, 26 runs, and 68 hits in 221 at-bats with the Brewers. These impressive regular-season numbers marked a promising prelude to his recent performances for the Brewers in crucial games down the stretch.

Advertisement

Vaughn’s thoughts on upcoming postseason challenges

Following the team’s advancement to the NLCS against the Dodgers, Vaughn spoke candidly about his contributions to the franchise and his expectations for the forthcoming postseason challenges, with just two series standing between them and a championship title.

“When we get a punch thrown at us, we’re ready to throw it right back,” Vaughn declared to the media after Saturday night’s series win against the Cubs, a team that had an impressive season, despite their elimination in the final game against the Brewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement