Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issues strong statement on Shohei Ohtani before Game 1 of the ALCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just two series away from becoming one of the select few franchises to successfully defend their MLB title. Preparing for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the spotlight is firmly on their star player, Shohei Ohtani.

After delivering standoutperformances on the mound in recent matchups, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shifted his focus to Ohtani’s batting. “I think that’s a good point, and the word ‘recalibrate’ encapsulates what he did last year and what we need from him in this series,” Roberts shared with the media regarding Ohtani’s role.

Roberts added, “We’re not going to win the World Series without improved performance, so we’re counting on him to recalibrate and get back into the strike zone. He needs to understand the approach of left-handed pitchers, who will attempt to crowd him in, throw him off, and then spin the ball away.”

Ahead of the NLCS, Ohtani has registered just one hit in 18 at-bats, along with nine strikeouts, an unusual struggle compared to his stellar performance against the Cincinnati Reds, where he emerged as the standout with a .333/.400/1.000 slash line, two home runs, and four RBIs.

Roberts’ comments ahead of the series

As the much-anticipated series approaches, Dodgers’ manager offered his insights on the upcoming clash against a formidable opponent. With the Dodgers preparing to face a team that has delivered outstanding performances throughout the regular season, Roberts acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead.

“Obviously, no one knows how the series is going to play out,” Roberts stated. “But I do think, as we line our starters up, we will do our best to utilize four starters and avoid resorting to a bullpen game.”

The Dodgers are poised to meet the Brewers in what promises to be a spectacular showdown. MLB fans are eagerly anticipating an excellent series featuring two of the league’s best teams as they vie for a coveted spot in the World Series.

