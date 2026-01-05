For many New York Mets fans, one key area of concern was the performance of the coaching staff under Carlos Mendoza‘s leadership. With instability in that department, the team faced challenges in strategically navigating the latter part of the season.

Some fans speculate this uncertainty contributed to the Mets’ decision to release hitting coach Daniel Vogelbach, who will move to the NL Central to join the Milwaukee Brewers‘ coaching ranks next season.

The Brewers excelled during the 2025 regular season with a 97-65 record but faced a heartbreaking defeat in the NLCS against the reigning champions. With manager Pat Murphy taking the helm, expectations for a stronger showing next season run high among their fanbase.

Meanwhile, the Mets have appointed Troy Snitker as their new hitting coach. Mendoza will now lead a revamped coaching team tasked with overhauling last season’s disappointing finish. Determined to ensure history does not repeat itself, the Mets are reportedly considering other moves apart from pursuing Cody Bellinger.

Daniel Vogelbach #32 of the New York Mets looks on.

Snitker’s credentials

Formerly with the Houston Astros as their MLB Hitting Coach, Troy Snitker steps into a pivotal role with the Mets, an organization eager to make a significant impact in the coming season.

As the son of Braves manager Brian Snitker, Troy carries a strong pedigree, having spent seven years with the Astros and earning acclaim for his work with stars like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Brewers’ coaching staff for the upcoming season

With Vogelbach’s addition, the Brewers have officially rounded out their coaching staff for next season. Under Murphy’s leadership, the team is poised to make a strong comeback.

The official coaching roster for the upcoming season includes:

Manager: Pat Murphy

Lead Hitting Coach: Eric Theisen

Hitting Coach: Guillermo Martinez

Hitting Coach: Daniel Vogelbach

Pitching Coach: Chris Hook

Pitching Coordinator: Jim Henderson

Assistant Pitching Coach: Juan Sandoval

Offense & Strategy Coordinator: Jason Lane

Third Base Coach: Matt Erickson

First Base Coach: Spencer Allen

Bullpen Coach: Charlie Greene

Field Coordinator: Nestor Corredor

