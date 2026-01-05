Trending topics:
NY Mets Rumors: Carlos Mendoza officially loses a coach to NL Central team for 2026

The New York Mets have experienced a coaching shake-up as they recently saw one of their coaches depart to join an NL Central team for the upcoming season. This change comes after a season under the leadership of manager Carlos Mendoza.

By Santiago Tovar

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza looks on from the dogout.
For many New York Mets fans, one key area of concern was the performance of the coaching staff under Carlos Mendoza‘s leadership. With instability in that department, the team faced challenges in strategically navigating the latter part of the season.

Some fans speculate this uncertainty contributed to the Mets’ decision to release hitting coach Daniel Vogelbach, who will move to the NL Central to join the Milwaukee Brewers‘ coaching ranks next season.

The Brewers excelled during the 2025 regular season with a 97-65 record but faced a heartbreaking defeat in the NLCS against the reigning champions. With manager Pat Murphy taking the helm, expectations for a stronger showing next season run high among their fanbase.

Meanwhile, the Mets have appointed Troy Snitker as their new hitting coach. Mendoza will now lead a revamped coaching team tasked with overhauling last season’s disappointing finish. Determined to ensure history does not repeat itself, the Mets are reportedly considering other moves apart from pursuing Cody Bellinger.

Daniel Volgebach looks on

Daniel Vogelbach #32 of the New York Mets looks on.

Snitker’s credentials

Formerly with the Houston Astros as their MLB Hitting Coach, Troy Snitker steps into a pivotal role with the Mets, an organization eager to make a significant impact in the coming season.

As the son of Braves manager Brian Snitker, Troy carries a strong pedigree, having spent seven years with the Astros and earning acclaim for his work with stars like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker.

Brewers’ coaching staff for the upcoming season

With Vogelbach’s addition, the Brewers have officially rounded out their coaching staff for next season. Under Murphy’s leadership, the team is poised to make a strong comeback.

The official coaching roster for the upcoming season includes:

  • Manager: Pat Murphy
  • Lead Hitting Coach: Eric Theisen
  • Hitting Coach: Guillermo Martinez
  • Hitting Coach: Daniel Vogelbach
  • Pitching Coach: Chris Hook
  • Pitching Coordinator: Jim Henderson
  • Assistant Pitching Coach: Juan Sandoval
  • Offense & Strategy Coordinator: Jason Lane
  • Third Base Coach: Matt Erickson
  • First Base Coach: Spencer Allen
  • Bullpen Coach: Charlie Greene
  • Field Coordinator: Nestor Corredor
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
