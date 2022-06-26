NL MVP, Bryce Harper, suffered an injury during the game against the San Diego Padres. Phillies' medical staff is trying to get him recovered as soon as possible in order to put him available as soon as possible, but also not pressuring his return.

It is never easy to leave the pitch with an injury, but in sports it is a risk that every player knows it could happen anytime. Unfortunately it was turn of Bryce Harper to experience this scenario and the Philadelphia Phillies superstar will be unaveilable for some games after he was hit in the last game against the San Diego Padres of the 2022 MLB season.

The Philadelphia Phillies started the series against the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 win. In game two, the California team reverted the situation an won by 0-1. Then, the last two duels were dominated by the team from the East of the National League, but it was in the last one were they lost Bryce Harper due to an injury.

Harper took a 97-mph fastball from pitcher Blake Snell right into his left hand. The former Nationals player immediately fell to the ground and received medical attention. Snell apologized as Harper left the pitch and the Phillies' player understood it was unintentionally.

What was Bryce Harper's injury?

With the fastball right into his left hand, the sphere hit in the thumb. The medical staff stated a fracture, but he will be undergoing more studies in order to discard any other injury that he could have in the zone.

When will Bryce Harper return?

The Phillies officially placed Bryce Harper in the 10-day injury list on Sunday. If everything goes according to the doctors, he will miss the series against the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, two games against the Nationals and he could return to the last duel to face his former team in July, 7.